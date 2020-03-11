Previous
Sunlit path by boxplayer
Sunlit path

Lovely sunshine this afternoon.

Cycled to jury service but starting to feel rough - it was so very windy, almost got blown off. Tried to hold off the cough with cough sweets.

11 March 2020
Walthamstow E17

Boxplayer

