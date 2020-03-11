Sign up
Sunlit path
Lovely sunshine this afternoon.
Cycled to jury service but starting to feel rough - it was so very windy, almost got blown off. Tried to hold off the cough with cough sweets.
11 March 2020
Walthamstow E17
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5391
photos
65
followers
54
following
365 2020
Nokia 7.1
11th March 2020 4:24pm
grass
path
sunlit
