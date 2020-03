Ill with Noughts and Crosses

Off sick, so spent time watching a bit of telly - the Thick of It and the second episode of Noughts and Crosses. Fish and chips for supper with the Incredibles. We've never seen it even though it came out yonks ago in 2004 or something. I couldn't stay up to the finish though and went to bed.



13 March 2020

Walthamstow E17