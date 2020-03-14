Previous
Next
New possessions by boxplayer
74 / 365

New possessions

From the flat - a nice warmish lamp and a massive triffid house plant.

Got to the flat achingly early to do the key handover - at 6.45 as I'd forgotten to clean the lampshades. Also I wanted to leave useful notes and last minute stuff for the tenant. She arrived dead on 7.30. Lots of shenanigans with parking as they had a big van and it couldn't get into the space we'd saved for it. Eventually we managed to get a spot on the right side of the road. We did the meter readings - rather irritatingly there were 2 electricity ones and my mum didn't know which one was our flat's - would have to check that out later.

Back home for a pasta lunch and a relax as I was still not great. Dave went off to see the Rheingans Sisters and Martin Simpson with Jem but without me. I watched the rest of the Incredibles and ate fish finger sandwiches.

14 March 2020
Walthamstow E17
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise