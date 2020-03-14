New possessions

From the flat - a nice warmish lamp and a massive triffid house plant.



Got to the flat achingly early to do the key handover - at 6.45 as I'd forgotten to clean the lampshades. Also I wanted to leave useful notes and last minute stuff for the tenant. She arrived dead on 7.30. Lots of shenanigans with parking as they had a big van and it couldn't get into the space we'd saved for it. Eventually we managed to get a spot on the right side of the road. We did the meter readings - rather irritatingly there were 2 electricity ones and my mum didn't know which one was our flat's - would have to check that out later.



Back home for a pasta lunch and a relax as I was still not great. Dave went off to see the Rheingans Sisters and Martin Simpson with Jem but without me. I watched the rest of the Incredibles and ate fish finger sandwiches.



Walthamstow E17