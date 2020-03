Magnolia stellata

Looking so delicate and lovely.



A lie-in for the first time in ages and a late brunch. Reports of lots of empty shelves in the supermarkets but I found our little local shops were still fine. Watched Picard and did some photo uploading.



Slightly concerned that my niece is still in America and the FCO have now advised against all travel there now. And my mum might need to not leave her flat.



15 March 2020

Walthamstow E17