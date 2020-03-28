Previous
Red-shanked douc by boxplayer
88 / 365

Red-shanked douc

On my tour of Walthamstow streets I've never been down before - by street artist Louis Masai.

Lazy morning, a lie-in, reading, and toast for breakfast. Cycled to Higham Hill Park as I'd heard there was a community café there selling flour and so it was - huge bags they had that they piled into paper bags depending on how much you needed.

Watched the first episode of Friday Night Dinner as I'd heard it was quite funny (it was) with leftover soup from the freezer and peas, along with leftover enchilada and red cabbage - nothing going to waste in our house if we can help it.

28 March 2020
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

