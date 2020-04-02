Previous
New monitor by boxplayer
New monitor

My lovely new monitor with my arctic foxes wallpaper.

Spent the first half hour of the working day unpacking and setting up my new monitor - quite easy to connect to my laptop - it's a wonder and makes such a difference.

Dave went off to Sainsbury's and to collect the veg bag from college. He left later than last week and had to wait a bit longer at Sainsbury's so he wasn't back till 3. So I had my own mozzarella salad lunch. He got most things in though which was good.

We had another physically-distant meet-up with the neighbours next door and opposite to clap for the NHS and have a quick drink.

2 April 2020
Walthamstow E17
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Boxplayer

