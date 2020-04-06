Carrot, coconut, ginger and coriander soup

The soup I made on Sunday - very yummy it was for an isolation lunch outside in the garden. Followed by hot cross buns.



Dave sorted me out with breakfast then a day logged in to work. Still struggling to get the updates signed off - very stressful. Whisky after work with J and Z - Penderyn, a Welsh one.



Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for supper. Tried watching James Corden in the National Theatre's One Man Two Guvnors, but found it a bit irritating so switched it off and watched an episode of Goodness Gracious Me instead.



Boris now in intensive care - very very unnerving.



Walthamstow E17