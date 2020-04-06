Previous
Next
Carrot, coconut, ginger and coriander soup by boxplayer
97 / 365

Carrot, coconut, ginger and coriander soup

The soup I made on Sunday - very yummy it was for an isolation lunch outside in the garden. Followed by hot cross buns.

Dave sorted me out with breakfast then a day logged in to work. Still struggling to get the updates signed off - very stressful. Whisky after work with J and Z - Penderyn, a Welsh one.

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for supper. Tried watching James Corden in the National Theatre's One Man Two Guvnors, but found it a bit irritating so switched it off and watched an episode of Goodness Gracious Me instead.

Boris now in intensive care - very very unnerving.

6 April 2020
Walthamstow E17
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise