Previous
Next
Isolation breakfast by boxplayer
98 / 365

Isolation breakfast

A typical breakfast these days when I'm working - Dave brings it up to me on a tray - muesli with yoghurt and fruit. So kind.

Another working from home hellish day. Getting clearance for the updates now turning farcical and extremely stressful. Luckily I have wonderful colleagues who soothed and helped and who I was able to hand stuff over to at the end of the day as I'm not working tomorrow.

Dave sorted out lunch too - quiche, potatoes and kale and garlic roast tomatoes - followed by crumpets - we are so over-eating at the moment, but I could get used to this.

Whisky after work with J and Z - 10-year-old Laphroaig - rather vile. Pizza for supper and an episode of Goodness Gracious Me and Friday Night Dinner.

Isolation lunch https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-04-07

7 April 2020
Walthamstow E17
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise