Isolation breakfast

A typical breakfast these days when I'm working - Dave brings it up to me on a tray - muesli with yoghurt and fruit. So kind.
Another working from home hellish day. Getting clearance for the updates now turning farcical and extremely stressful. Luckily I have wonderful colleagues who soothed and helped and who I was able to hand stuff over to at the end of the day as I'm not working tomorrow.
Dave sorted out lunch too - quiche, potatoes and kale and garlic roast tomatoes - followed by crumpets - we are so over-eating at the moment, but I could get used to this.
Whisky after work with J and Z - 10-year-old Laphroaig - rather vile. Pizza for supper and an episode of Goodness Gracious Me and Friday Night Dinner.