Beau Stanton mural

By US street artist Beau Stanton - on my cycle today. Inspired by the Tiffany lamps apparently sold by the shuttered up shop.
Thank god for my non-working day - after yesterday's work bedlam. Restless night - Dave put the light on at one point and read. Tried to see the supermoon, and though I'd seen it earlier as it rose, by the early morning it had clouded over.
Lie-in with fruit for first breakfast then a toasty breakfast outside with the foxes. I decided to go on a cycle ride to the marshes. Ended up going along the Lea for a bit towards Hackney then doubling back along the Lee Navigation, up through the marshes, then onto the wetlands and up to the northern reservoir.
Gorgeous day - warm, sunny and the birdsong was terrific. Forgot my binoculars though which was irritating. Smelled so spring-like - mainly because the cherry blossom and the may blossom is now starting to come out.
Back home did a bit of admin for my mum - checking her Giffgaff account and ordering her a new remote. Then we had a quiche lunch and a hot cross bun outside and I finished The Living Mountain. The 2 foxes both curled up so cutely at the bottom of the garden to doze in teh sun - occasionally opening their eyes to check on us. Saw an interesting black bumblebee with a long proboscis having a go at the borage.
Have prepared some halloumi peppers for supper - but first, will go into the garden to have our neighbourly whisky.