Telephone exchange

Hasn't actually changed a bit, still looks almost derelict, but is apparently still in use.
Boiled eggs with lots of toast for breakfast in bed - yum. Dave suggested them - what a good idea, love a boiled egg.
I cycled out with Dave on his run off to the park then left him to do some more shopping. Cycled to Bakers Arms to see what was happening with the organic stall. It's still there along with some kind of pay-what-you-can set-up for those in need. Good job.
Cycled back to Tesco and the Veg Hut for a top up shop: wieners, herbs, my mum's provisions and of course her Daily Mail. Once home, spent a bit of time setting up her new tablet with her Google account and various apps.
Had a late lunch/early supper of shrimp fajitas with deliciously naughty nachos and watched the National Theatre Treasure Island on YouTube - very good.
A bit more virtual Oxford Folk Festival in the evening - a virtual Euro session led by Ravi first. Was a touch irritated as I just couldn't get the Bluetooth speaker to connect to Zoom and then managed to crash my Zoom audio totally and had to reboot. Ended up using my headphones as the laptop speakers are so tinny. Was OK but the sound was generally very variable between participants.
Had some extraordinary fence drinks with Jem - this time having a Tanqueray Seville rather than the normal whisky.
At 8.30 we joined in the virtual kitchen ceilidh with 3Sticks and Andy Rouse calling. Extremely entertaining, dancing around the kitchen to dances adapted for 2-4 people - we ended up dancing the last one for 4 with a cuddly duck and a cuddly cat - very funny.