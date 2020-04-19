Fox in the osteospermum

Posing very prettily in between the ceanothus and the osteospermum.
A lie-in before I got up and made a spicy carrot and parsnip soup and disinfected mum's shopping. The foxes were laying about and I tried out my 75-300 lens on them.
Dave made a halloumi fry up which we ate outside - warm in the sunshine but still a cool wind. Drove to mum's to deliver her provisions, including her replacement remote control and new tablet. Took a while to get her to work out how to switch it off - the rest of it was fine.
Back home, we sat in the garden in the sunshine reading my book. Went in to do a bit of photo processing and realised my new laptop doesn't have a photo card socket - rather irritating. Had to order a card reader.