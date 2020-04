Two sleeping foxes

In their usual sunbathing spot behind the French lavender.



Back at work - first day without my old boss who's moved on. First catch-up with my new boss who's acting up until they recruit a permanent replacement. Lunch ouside of leftover soup - warm in the sunshine, but very windy.



Fence drinks - later today as the neighbours had all gone cycling. Trying out their bikes for the first time. Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for supper and an episode of Line of Duty - quite gripped now.



20 April 2020

Walthamstow E17