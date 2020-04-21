Previous
Gnocchi by boxplayer
Gnocchi

Gnocchi for lunch in the garden. Trying out the new vegan pesto I'd got in Veg Hut - was not all that nice actually. And come to think of it, isn't normal pesto vegan anyway?

Sunny again and even windier today - quite blustery in fact. More of the same as previous days - fence drinks, Line of Duty and pizza for supper.

21 April 2020
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
