112 / 365
Gnocchi
Gnocchi for lunch in the garden. Trying out the new vegan pesto I'd got in Veg Hut - was not all that nice actually. And come to think of it, isn't normal pesto vegan anyway?
Sunny again and even windier today - quite blustery in fact. More of the same as previous days - fence drinks, Line of Duty and pizza for supper.
21 April 2020
Walthamstow E17
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
365 2020
Nokia 7.1
21st April 2020 1:13pm
Tags
lunch
,
garden
,
gnocchi
