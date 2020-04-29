Non-working day. Unfortunately looks like Dave's days not working are numbered. Having signed his letter of furlough till the end of May, he found an email from HR about changing it so it ends at the beginning of May, ie next week. Just as his boss had said.
I was really irritated at the miscommunication - I've taken leave for next week so we could be off together. But he's now taken leave too so he can join me being off.
Had a lie-in then cycled to the high street to put my mum's cheque into her building society account and my cheques into Barclays. First time visiting banks since lockdown. Queuing obviously with masked helpers letting people in one at a time. In Barclays they even had a man spraying the touch screen in between users.
Cycled to the marshes after to check on the swans' nest - she still seems to be sitting on her eggs, but no cygnets yet. Lots of lovely bird song as I cycled around.
Came back for ridiculous amounts of toast to use up the loaf that's starting to go off and watch the National Theatre's Twelfth Night with Tamsin Greig as Malvolia - very good and quite funny.
Bit of music practice then leftover sea bass and potatoes for supper with Line of Duty.