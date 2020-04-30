Plush abandoned chair

Looks like it was once in an art deco cinema or theatre. Really interesting designs on the side panels. It had gone by the time I went past the next day - someone snaffled up a curious find.
Working from home. A very coolish, drizzly and then later on showery day. We had a fantastic rainbow in the evening - really bright one stretched across the whole sky.
Dave went off to collect the veg bag and do the shopping - only a 15 minute wait today. Helped put the stuff away then went for my brisk walk, managing to avoid the showers again. So the clap for the carers this evening was in the cold drizzle. Pizza and Line of Duty for supper.