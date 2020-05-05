Moving the sideboard to the kitchen

More clearing out of the spare room downstairs. Decided to move the sideboard to the kitchen, having first moved the fridge to the end of the kitchen worktops. Seemed to make it look more spacious.



Took more stuff to the loft and moved the chair and futon around in the spare room until we found a combination that would make it more like a reading room.



Finally moved the old kitchen table in there to use as a jigsaw table. A slight issue though as there seem to be only one set of power points on one side of the room, so will have to be creative (and H&S-conscious) with extension leads.



Fence drinks and mozzarella veggie burgers in pitta plus an episode of the Fast Show.



5 May 2020

Walthamstow E17