Lockdown 40th birthday

A much brighter hotter day to celebrate Dave's colleague's 40th birthday - rather sad as he's isolating all on his own and unable to really celebrate.



As we didn't want to go shopping on Thursday, the day before the bank holiday, I went with my trolley early to the high street Sainsbury's. No queue to speak of and was in there in 10 minutes and quite quiet in there.



Used their Smartshop app thing for the first time - quite convenient when you get used to it. Got some extra presents for F - champagne and Belgian chocolates - and got back so we could get ready to cycle to F's to give him his presents - the champagne and chocs, some Italian meats to remind him of home, paracetamol and hayfever tablets, a box of red wine, and a card.



On the way there, having realised that Dave had forgotten his helmet, he tried cycling carrying the bag with the champagne in one hand. Just as we got to the narrowest blocked-off bit of Forest Road where the roadworks were, he started wobbling precariously. I nearly had a fit and told him to get off immediately and I'd take the bag.



We were stopped half in and half off the road - on the kerb basically so that I could readjust the bags. Two women passed us walking in the road and ostentatiously keeping their distance. One of them had the nerve to have a go at us, saying we should have been in the road to avoid them walking in the road.



I was initially too baffled to react quick enough - so it's not OK for them to walk (eyes ahead and alert) briefly in the road but it would have been OK for us to be stopped in the road with our heads down adjusting bags while being a sitting target for cars. There was enough room in the pavement anyway - we weren't in the middle of it.



I was so taken aback I didn't react in time as she said it with a passive-aggressive smile on her face. Before I managed to let fly my tirade of abuse (and it was I'm sorry to say) they were well up the road. Bloody cheek.



Once we arrived at F's, chatted for a while outside. He couldn't join us for a socially distanced drink because he was wearing a mask. Went to Halfords after to pick up a new cycle cover - a huge queue here and I had to wait as they were only doing click and collect with one person at the door.



Cycled on to Higham Hill Park to the community café to pick up flour - got both white and wholemeal this time. Then home for a quick pasta with cherry tomatoes in the sunny garden. All the flowers are coming out now and it looks lovely - osteospermum, irises, roses, and a huge jasmine takeover of the arbour.



Lots of bees and other insects and the 2 foxes asleep at the bottom of the garden. Dave calls it paradise. Had a Zoom chat and drink with F after.



A bit of family upset around the selling of the old family house in Finland however and I ended up retiring to bed with a headache. Dave brought me roast veg and garlic cheese mushrooms for dinner. And I just stayed there.



6 May 2020

Tottenham Hale N17