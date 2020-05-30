An Iron Age hill fort in the heart of Epping Forest - a long time it was believed that this was the site of the last battle between Queen Boudicca and the Romans - but apparently that's been disproved now.
Up early to go for another Epping Forest short walk - starting from Theydon Bois this time. Thought we'd need to pay for parking at the station, but we found an uncontrolled road where our walk was starting.
Walked up in the already warm sunshine to Little Gregories farm via a track by houses with rising land to the right. Seemed to be less bird life around in the heat, but did find a huge hedge of blackthorn at Great Gregories and saw swallows swooping low.
The route eventually turned into the forest proper following a broad track towards Ambresbury Banks. Lots of people about walking, dog walking, cycling and jogging. We weaved back round towards Theydon Bois on more beautiful wide tracks through twisty trees of beech, oak and some quite old, gnarled and split silver birches. Amazing houses of course, quite moneyed here - seemed to be a bit of a fashion for those eyebrow roofs over windows.
The Theydon Bois Tesco Express had a bit of a queue, so I sent Dave back to pick up the shopping bag while I got in the queue. Got back for a toasty brunch in the garden - very warm under the umbrella as I stayed out there reading.
Had quite a bit to drink in the end - opened the bottle of rose I'd got from Tesco. Far too sweet like the one we had last week - don't know much about roses so we looked it up. A Zinfandel - very popular but too sweet for us.
Prepared the evening meal of salmon in foil with chili, garlic and coriander, potatoes and greens. Made us mint juleps - using up the last of the mint we'd got in for the Pimms with quite a hefty amount of bourbon. Dave kindly fixed my bike - replacing the inner tube - he'd found a huge staple-like thing in it. He also raised the saddle.
Cooked dinner and started watching The Incredibles 2 but I fell asleep before the end.
Painted pebbles for the NHS https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-05-30
Epping Forest, Essex