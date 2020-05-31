Previous
Love-in-a-mist by boxplayer
152 / 365

Love-in-a-mist

A lovely multi-coloured bunch of nigella in the garden.

Bit more of a lie-in today. Another really hot one but quite windy again. Got up to make mum's soup - kale (with added greens and spinach) and bean soup and disinfected her shopping.

Tested out the bike by cycling round the block, seems OK with the raised saddle. Back for a halloumi brunch in the garden and a bit of reading. Drove to mum's - still bad at Tottenham Hale with the temporary lights - in fact I felt terrible in the overhot car, the sun beating down as we crawled.

Eventually got to mum's to give her her stuff - including some hayfever tabs as she's been getting a bit sniffly with the high pollen count and her windows open. Back - taking a different route via the north circular - to read a bit in the garden and drink lots of water. Felt a bit down - a busy week at work coming up.

Played some music with Dave - Kesh Jig and Any Jig Will do before a quick fresh pasta supper with Line of Duty.

Walthamstow E17
