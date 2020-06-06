The Green Ride

Up early to do another one of the short walks from my book - starting from Jacks Hill car park just up the road in Theydon Bois. Weather not nearly as nice as it's been previously - damp and cool and threatening rain. It wasn't supposed to rain till well into the afternoon, but it started mid-morning and got progressively wetter. Luckily we were under cover most of the way.
Usual lovely forest sights - twisty hornbeams, huge old silver birches and some fantastic huge almost hollowed out beech trees where smaller offshoots had grown up from one original tree. Passed a deer sanctuary with deer grazing and an odd golf course that seemed to be disused - and where we got a bit lost.
Also interestingly, this route took us deep into bits of the forest with no defined path, so that was really special. At the end, Dave dropped me at the Theydon Bois Tesco Express and I picked up the rest of mum's shopping - quite busy in there.
Home, we had a toasty brunch, very lazily in bed as it was still cool. I tried to read but ended up dropping off. Got up to make us a rather smashing supper of cod with a coriander, spicy crust and potato and fennel gratin. Lots of potatoes left for Dave's lunches too.
As I was cooking, a heavy shower and thunderstorm with hail rolled in. Was marvelling at all the rain, when I heard dripping and saw water coming through one of the light fittings. We have a leak in the bathroom - when it rains really heavily and blusterily, it drips through in the corner - really need to sort it out. This time, it made its way down into the kitchen, not good. But it stopped once I put something under the bathroom leak.
Watched The Children Act with Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci - another very good film.