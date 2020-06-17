Vote with your feet

Something to do with Extinction Rebellion looks like. Socially distanced queuing outside Barclays.



Non-working day and a bit of a lie-in reading. The swifts have started their morning wheeling round the rooftops - enchanting. Bright intervals but quite a lot of cloud and some rumbles of thunder late morning.



Decided to cycle to the Mall and see what shops were open now that we are allowed to do non-essential shopping. Waterstone's was open and quiet so bought books to make up for their lack of customers. And restocked vitamin C in Holland and Barrett. Oddly Lidl wasn't mobbed so went in there to pick up cheap sea bass, smoked salmon and mussels.



Had a quick look in the village but the small shops there are all still closed. Cycled back as it was looking like rain. Had a toasty brunch watching The Thick of It - very sweary and funny.



Spoke to my sisters - both doing OK and discussed the flat windows with mum - she thinks we should go for it - so need to check with the tenant. Baked potatoes for supper.



Walthamstow E17