Spot the typo. Wait for a member of staff to great you. I'd like to be greated.Heavy rain today but I did manage a mini walk around the block at lunchtime. Dave picked up the click and collect, no problems this week. Last week it had been positively mayhemic with one of our boxes going missing so they had to go round and pick up stuff again. And then when I'd checked it all off - quite a few things were missing or not quite right.Forecast https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-06-18 18 June 2020Walthamstow E17