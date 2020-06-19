Previous
Dress fold by boxplayer
Dress fold

Just a close-up of my dress from FatFace. Sort of tunic thing with big pockets - which I love because it means I can go out into the world with my sanitiser in one pocket and my bank card in the other and never need to touch my handbag.

Busy day what's new. Sunny intervals and and a mozzarella salad in the garden for lunch. Walked to the chippie later to pick up fish and chips. and we watched Swimming with Men, an OK comedy-drama featuring every famous male character actor you've ever heard of. Seemingly.

19 June 2020
Walthamstow E17
19th June 2020

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
