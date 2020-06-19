Dress fold

Just a close-up of my dress from FatFace. Sort of tunic thing with big pockets - which I love because it means I can go out into the world with my sanitiser in one pocket and my bank card in the other and never need to touch my handbag.



Busy day what's new. Sunny intervals and and a mozzarella salad in the garden for lunch. Walked to the chippie later to pick up fish and chips. and we watched Swimming with Men, an OK comedy-drama featuring every famous male character actor you've ever heard of. Seemingly.



Walthamstow E17