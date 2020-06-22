Previous
Hilary's rosemary bush by boxplayer
Hilary's rosemary bush

Hilary's got a lovely healthy bushy rosemary bush in her back garden.

Cooked another bread today - and was all good - must have been the gluten flour. Busy at work with another new starter and only a few of us in. Decided not to do choir - didn't even have time for a walk - but did spend a bit of time in the garden eating leftover fish and veg.

Walked over to Hilary's in the evening for a quick drink in her garden. Taking advantage of being able to walk through somebody's house to reach the garden. Ended up being a couple of hours - Paul and Steph J were there from old walking group days but no Peters this time.

Brought our own wine and crisp nibbles and plastic glasses to minimise using shared stuff. Steph is a excellent baker though and we did partake of her very yummy brownies topped with Hilary's heated up raspberries - from her front garden.

22 June 2020
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
