Night scented stock

Dave planted these from seed around the olive tree - have come up nicely and they are very scented.



Getting hotter now ready for extreme temperatures later on in the week. Lunch in the garden with a mozzarella salad. Ate supper outside too as was still balmy - smoked salmon and scrambled eggs with spinach and asparagus from the college gardens. Dave picked loads of raspberries, strawberries and redcurrants from our bushes - they're giving up a lot of fruit now.



Did a big online order - have finally managed to get a delivery slot, coming tomorrow evening.



23 June 2020

Walthamstow E17