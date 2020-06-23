Previous
Night scented stock by boxplayer
175 / 365

Night scented stock

Dave planted these from seed around the olive tree - have come up nicely and they are very scented.

Getting hotter now ready for extreme temperatures later on in the week. Lunch in the garden with a mozzarella salad. Ate supper outside too as was still balmy - smoked salmon and scrambled eggs with spinach and asparagus from the college gardens. Dave picked loads of raspberries, strawberries and redcurrants from our bushes - they're giving up a lot of fruit now.

Did a big online order - have finally managed to get a delivery slot, coming tomorrow evening.

23 June 2020
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

