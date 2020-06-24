John Kemp Starley's bicycle

Street art by Angry Dan just off the high street. Nice one. John Kemp Starley was born in Walthamstow in 1854 and apparently designed the modern bicycle. How lucky he did so, especially now.



Non-working day. Reading in bed with muesli and spent a bit of time looking up locksmiths. Phoned up one we'd used before and he said he could look at the thing so emailed the tenant to find out when would be good for her.



Cycled to the high street to pop mum's cheque in the Nationwide. So very hot but luckily there was hardly any queue unlike a few weeks back. No cake tins to be got for love nor money nor inner tubes - neither in Wilko or Sainsbury's.



Cycled around a bit more and through the park, picking up a couple of Magnums from the park cafe. Had a toasty brunch watching Litte Fires Everywhere. And then far too much fruit in the garden and far too much orange juice - was trying to use up stuff in the fridge before our Sainsbury's delivery.



Seafood in garlic and chilli with leftover pots and veg from the weekend for supper once I'd checked off the mammoth delivery and quarantined/disinfected stuff.



24 June 2020

Walthamstow E17