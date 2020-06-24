Previous
Next
John Kemp Starley's bicycle by boxplayer
176 / 365

John Kemp Starley's bicycle

Street art by Angry Dan just off the high street. Nice one. John Kemp Starley was born in Walthamstow in 1854 and apparently designed the modern bicycle. How lucky he did so, especially now.

Non-working day. Reading in bed with muesli and spent a bit of time looking up locksmiths. Phoned up one we'd used before and he said he could look at the thing so emailed the tenant to find out when would be good for her.

Cycled to the high street to pop mum's cheque in the Nationwide. So very hot but luckily there was hardly any queue unlike a few weeks back. No cake tins to be got for love nor money nor inner tubes - neither in Wilko or Sainsbury's.

Cycled around a bit more and through the park, picking up a couple of Magnums from the park cafe. Had a toasty brunch watching Litte Fires Everywhere. And then far too much fruit in the garden and far too much orange juice - was trying to use up stuff in the fridge before our Sainsbury's delivery.

Seafood in garlic and chilli with leftover pots and veg from the weekend for supper once I'd checked off the mammoth delivery and quarantined/disinfected stuff.

24 June 2020
Walthamstow E17
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise