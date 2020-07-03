Reading room

Doesn't look much but a whole lot more organised than it has been for a while.



All hell's broken out at work, because of reports in the news of big changes to government comms - a single employer (the Cabinet Office) and a maximum of 30 staff per department. And we were already subject to a restructure. All team very worried. And the intern's boyfriend is ill with pneumonia and has been taken to hospital so she was very concerned obviously.



Didn't go out at lunchtime - just lazy and a bit fed up with it all. Had a bit more of the veggie Catalan stew that Dave had spare from the freezer. Very busy after with so many emails and interruptions - never seem to get through anything anymore.



Walked to the chippie after for fish and chips and watched Leveret 'live' at St George's Bristol. Dave got what I thought was unreasonably annoyed because of how much I'd donated to the band. And I got extremely upset as I thought he was being mean-spirited. Not the greatest of days.



3 July 2020

Walthamstow E17