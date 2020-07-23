Previous
Sunflower by boxplayer
205 / 365

Sunflower

Our first sunflower - very excitingly - grown from seed. One of the survivors - a few didn't make the seedling phase and one or two others that were planted out were crushed by dozing foxes.

23 July 2020
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
