Beating down

Freakishly hot today and the sun beats down through the parasol in the garden as I had a bit of pasta salad for lunch. Phoned mum to warn her not to go for a walk. Dave thought it got as high as 38 degrees.



A much calmer day at work than it has been oddly. Quite busy catching up with emails and doing more passport update stuff, but nothing really kicked off and it all died down mid-afternoon.



As the day wore on, it clouded over somewhat with what looked like the possible threatened thunderstorms but nothing came of it. Walked to the chippie with a brolly just in case.



Watched a couple of episodes of Ashes to Ashes with fish and chips.



31 July 2020

Walthamstow E17