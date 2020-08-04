Previous
Veggie burgers and chips by boxplayer
217 / 365

Veggie burgers and chips

Our veggie burger and chips supper - have found a recipe for doing these homemade chips in the oven - very acceptable. Although Dave took ages fixing a rear light on the car - so supper was almost cold. Started series 2 of Ashes to Ashes.

A terrible explosion in Beirut today - the largest non-nuclear explosion ever. Terrifying - how a similar explosion would have affected London or NY https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/images-show-devastating-scale-of-beirut-explosion-if-it-had-happened-in-london-and-new-york/

4 August 2020
Walthamstow E17
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Pat Knowles ace
Well I‘ve had my tea but could just eat these! Very tasty looking!
August 18th, 2020  
