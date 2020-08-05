Cider Soda Beer

A closed bar in the hip Ravenswood Industrial Estate. Presume it might be open now at weekends.
Got on the bike to nip to the bank to deposit some cheques, not too bad a queue then did a bit of a local cycle around. To the village - picking up some nibbles at the Spar and Spanish deli for Dave's colleague's leaving do - also got some yummy scamorza (smoked mozzarella). Back down to the Veg Hut to refill handwash and pop into the William Morris Gallery shop.
Spat with Dave later as I thought he was getting more stuff for his colleague's leaving do via the online shop, but he wasn't. I never listen to him apparently.