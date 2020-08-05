Previous
Next
Cider Soda Beer by boxplayer
218 / 365

Cider Soda Beer

A closed bar in the hip Ravenswood Industrial Estate. Presume it might be open now at weekends.

Got on the bike to nip to the bank to deposit some cheques, not too bad a queue then did a bit of a local cycle around. To the village - picking up some nibbles at the Spar and Spanish deli for Dave's colleague's leaving do - also got some yummy scamorza (smoked mozzarella). Back down to the Veg Hut to refill handwash and pop into the William Morris Gallery shop.

Spat with Dave later as I thought he was getting more stuff for his colleague's leaving do via the online shop, but he wasn't. I never listen to him apparently.

We miss beer https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-08-05

5 August 2020
Walthamstow E17
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise