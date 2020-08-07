Previous
Next
Wet rose by boxplayer
220 / 365

Wet rose

Must have showered - though all I remember it being was the hottest, muggiest day ever.

All-day Zoom training course on PDF accessibility - very intense and extremely detailed. Very useful but not sure how we can implement the full monty in real life.

Dave cycled in as he had a leaving do for a colleague after work. Was mildly worried as I always am when he cycles but he'd was with another cycling colleague and said he'd keep in touch.

At 9ish they were still there - I was getting worried about them cycling back on the towpath, drunk on the Black Velvets he'd been concocting - I made him swear he wouldn't come back on the towpath - site of recent muggings as usual.

They ended up not leaving till 11.30. As I'd made him swear not to go on the towpath - he found a route on Google Maps for him and F to follow. Gone 12, got a call to say he was still in Enfield, lost - having got stymied several times by the route taking them to dead ends. Told him to come by the main roads - he got in at 1.15. Neighbours were very confused when we met them the day after - we're never back that late.

7 August 2020
Walthamstow E17
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That rose is a beautiful colour. I’m glad Dave got home safely eventually
August 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise