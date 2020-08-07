Wet rose

Must have showered - though all I remember it being was the hottest, muggiest day ever.



All-day Zoom training course on PDF accessibility - very intense and extremely detailed. Very useful but not sure how we can implement the full monty in real life.



Dave cycled in as he had a leaving do for a colleague after work. Was mildly worried as I always am when he cycles but he'd was with another cycling colleague and said he'd keep in touch.



At 9ish they were still there - I was getting worried about them cycling back on the towpath, drunk on the Black Velvets he'd been concocting - I made him swear he wouldn't come back on the towpath - site of recent muggings as usual.



They ended up not leaving till 11.30. As I'd made him swear not to go on the towpath - he found a route on Google Maps for him and F to follow. Gone 12, got a call to say he was still in Enfield, lost - having got stymied several times by the route taking them to dead ends. Told him to come by the main roads - he got in at 1.15. Neighbours were very confused when we met them the day after - we're never back that late.



7 August 2020

Walthamstow E17