Picnic

Had a picnic with mum in the flat communal gardens.



Up early to make some soup - courgette and tarragon. Plus stewed up some of the apples from our glut with vanilla. Halloumi fry-up in the garden - had less halloumi, trying to cut back - and Dave avoided the bread.



Drove to mum's with picnic nibbles, a bottle of white wine and chairs and we sat in the very warm afternoon (35 degrees) under the tree. Some other women sat right out in the full sunshine for hour - how do they do it?



Veggie kebab and Ashes to Ashes later.



9 August 2020

HIghgate N6