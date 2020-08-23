Foxy steals the bicycle cover

What a rascal. I'd taken the bicycle cover off my bike as it was so windy and when it's really gusty it tends to pull the bike over. I brought the bike in and left the cover outside, tucked into one of the garden chairs. This morning, Dave called me to the window - foxy had obviously seen a chance to get himself a new bed.



Got up early to make soup and wash mum's shopping. Halloumi brunch in the garden and a drive to mum's via Muswell Hill to pick up her eye drops. After we'd left, Mum phoned to say she couldn't find the magazine in the Daily Mail I'd bought her - must have dropped out - how irritating. She phoned again later to say the reason there was no magazine was that it was Friday's edition. Bloody Lidl - they'd obviously not cleared out yesterday's papers and I hadn't noticed.



Sausages, roast veg and chips with gravy for supper watching Radioactive on Amazon Prime about Marie Curie. Got mixed reviews, but we thought it was done very well.



