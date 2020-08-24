Previous
Next
Rusty grate by boxplayer
237 / 365

Rusty grate

On the front of a modern office block near Blackhorse Road.

Have decided to try and get a walk in before work as because it always gets so busy at work I just don't get out at lunchtime. Walked to the station and round back via the park. First day back at work after our week's leave - hard obviously.

Dave brought back the veg bag he'd forgotten to arrange for someone else to take last week - had to throw a few things out as had gone a bit manky. Decided to join in the online Whitby folk session at lunchtime with Will Allen - fun.

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for supper with Friday Night Dinner.

Three foxes https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-08-24

24 August 2020
Walthamstow E17
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise