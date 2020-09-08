Deserted St James's Park

Usually heaving with people taking a scenic walk into work. Barely a soul in sight.
First day back in the office. Our directorate has organised a desk rota so they can stay within the current occupancy limits. I've been desperate to get back for a while - homeworking all very well on a temporary or part-time basis, but not full-time. Miss my colleagues and proper workplace kit.
Was a bit of a struggle actually remembering what the routine was - what to pack and take, proper work clothes, a handbag - haven't worn one of those for a while etc. Left early at 7 at the same time as Dave.
The tube was by no means empty but was much quieter - seats remained free throughout the journey and noticeably fewer people actually went all the way in to town - getting off at Highbury and Islington, King's Cross etc. So different from the hordes that would stay on to Oxford Circus.
Outside the parks were deserted. A new office block was half way up at St James's Park and the café at the station there was deserted, Leonidas was shut too. Felt slightly downcast for a bit. But was happy to see Papa Bruno's still open - with a new plastic screen between the staff and the public. Treated myself to tea and second breakfast - toast.
The office was very quiet - I knew not many were in but saw Rob and Tom B upstairs and went to talk to Elijah downstairs. And there were other people generally about. It all felt very safe - desks you couldn't sit at were marked off to maintain a good distance between people, there was a hygiene point with sanitiser, wipes, and one way systems for the staircases.
Went back to Papa Bruno's for my favourite lunch of smoked salmon and scrambled eggs. Determined to spend my money freely among all these neglected outlets, I went into Mayther and bought a Casa Battlo advent calendar. Would have got myself a half in the White Horse and Bower if it had been open - but they're not opening for another week.
But I so loved a proper office environment - comfy adjustable ergonomic chair, air con, a huge desk and our old tea corner still there. Went back via Victoria to do a bit more help-out spending. In Molton Brown, there were three masked women with few customers to serve so as well as Dave's pepperberry body wash, I got my favourite ylang ylang and was talked into a new scent.
Next door, bought cherry blossom perfume in L'Occitane and some Moomin bookmarks in Waterstones on way back. Tube back was noticeably busier but still nowhere near like normal.
Dave spoke to F later - he's starting his new college course and would like to stay again - we said yes though don't feel over comfortable about it.
Pasta tortellini supper and an episode of The Inbetweeners.
Return to Papa Bruno's https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-09-08
8 September 2020
St James's Park SW1