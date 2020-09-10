Sign up
Welcome to the Park Hut
A pretty mosaic plaque in the park.
So so busy today - was still ploughing through emails at 7pm long after Sainsbury's had delivered and Dave kindly brought it in.
Managed to get my walk in before work - and enjoy a bit of warm sunshine for a mozzarella salad lunch - the 3 foxes were all out there and there were sparrows a-go-go.
Once I'd escaped from the work email mayhem, made halloumi peppers and roast veg and washed down the shopping. Dave expressed some concerns about my increasing weight. He has a point.
10 September 2020
Walthamstow E17
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Album
365 2020
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
10th September 2020 7:41am
Tags
park
,
mosaic
