Welcome to the Park Hut

A pretty mosaic plaque in the park.



So so busy today - was still ploughing through emails at 7pm long after Sainsbury's had delivered and Dave kindly brought it in.



Managed to get my walk in before work - and enjoy a bit of warm sunshine for a mozzarella salad lunch - the 3 foxes were all out there and there were sparrows a-go-go.



Once I'd escaped from the work email mayhem, made halloumi peppers and roast veg and washed down the shopping. Dave expressed some concerns about my increasing weight. He has a point.



10 September 2020

Walthamstow E17