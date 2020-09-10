Previous
Next
Welcome to the Park Hut by boxplayer
254 / 365

Welcome to the Park Hut

A pretty mosaic plaque in the park.

So so busy today - was still ploughing through emails at 7pm long after Sainsbury's had delivered and Dave kindly brought it in.

Managed to get my walk in before work - and enjoy a bit of warm sunshine for a mozzarella salad lunch - the 3 foxes were all out there and there were sparrows a-go-go.

Once I'd escaped from the work email mayhem, made halloumi peppers and roast veg and washed down the shopping. Dave expressed some concerns about my increasing weight. He has a point.

10 September 2020
Walthamstow E17
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise