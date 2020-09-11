Previous
Street art going up by boxplayer
255 / 365

Street art going up

Was alerted to another new bit of local street art going up - looks like a blinder.

Walk before work and took my binoculars - only saw a few tits. The woman with the dog was there - off the leash as usual.

At work, got a call from mum - in a bit of a panic as she thought her mobile company had stopped her service even though we'd successfully updated her payment card last week. No problem, I logged in and all was fine - she'd probably found she couldn't connect with FaceTime and just panicked as she'd had a scamming text.


Leftover tagliatelle in the garden for lunch, feeling very autumnal. Worked late again till 7 and then F joined us for fish and chips.

11 September 2020
Walthamstow E17
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

