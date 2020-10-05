A not-social-distancing rout of snails

I was looking up what the collective noun for a group of snails is and funnily found that @happypat had done exactly the same thing last year https://365project.org/happypat/365/2019-04-20. I decided to go for 'rout' - this lot seem to be a bit unruly. Although at least they're keeping to the 'rule of six'.
Bit of a damp start and though brighter later it never got warm enough to eat lunch outside as I'd last week. At the height of the showers in the morning, noticed one of the foxes had gone into the makeshift kennel again.
Ate my delicious (if I say so myself) sweet potato, squash and smoked chilli soup for lunch - desperately (and successfully) trying to avoid having a slice of bread with it. Just a big salad.
Excitedly got a bag ready to go into the office tomorrow - including Alice's leaving present which I've decked out in James Bond accoutrements.
Trump has checked himself out doing his brazen 'covid is nothing' act - what a wanker.