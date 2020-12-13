Brown's Road

An interesting use of the apostrophe - the road in question doesn't actually have one - it's just Browns Road. A woman waits to cross during the rather wet weather.



Got out early to see if we could pick up a Christmas tree from Ruby Stables. But it was closed. We noticed that a lot of the shops around didn't open till 12 so wondered if that was the case with Ruby Stables. So decided to have breakfast out and try again after.



Picked Le Delice and had a very nice veggie fry-up - the usual fried eggs, hash browns, mush and toast. A few others in enjoying a Sunday brunch but not too busy.



Popped round to Ruby Stables after but they were still shut - oh well. Walked to the William Morris Gallery where I wanted to pick up some Christmas decorations. I sent Dave off to the Tree Amigos to check out their Christmas trees.



He returned to say they'd almost sold out and the only ones they had left were 6 foot. Dave decided to walk down to St James' Street where we knew there were several tree options and I headed home via the corner shop to pick up some top-up shopping.



I'd only been back a few minutes when Dave turned up, complete with tree. He'd set off passing by Ruby Stables and found them open and bought a lovely little 4 footer. Result.



Walthamstow E17