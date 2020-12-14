Previous
Fibre optic tree no 2 by boxplayer
349 / 365

Fibre optic tree no 2

Dave found this fibre optic tree - almost identical to the one we have already - in a skip at work and rescued it. So we have it in the bedroom now - cheery as I work.

So we were lucky to get out for brunch yesterday (and a pub stop on Saturday) as we will now be in Tier 3 from Wednesday.

14 December 2020
Walthamstow E17
