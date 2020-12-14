Sign up
Fibre optic tree no 2
Dave found this fibre optic tree - almost identical to the one we have already - in a skip at work and rescued it. So we have it in the bedroom now - cheery as I work.
So we were lucky to get out for brunch yesterday (and a pub stop on Saturday) as we will now be in Tier 3 from Wednesday.
14 December 2020
Walthamstow E17
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 2020
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
14th December 2020 9:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
relaxing
,
christmas tree
