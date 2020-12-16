Bauble, bird and deer

The tree finally decorated. A mix of old and new - the bauble and deer are vintage and date from Dave's childhood - the bird is a sumptuous new addition this year.



A momentous day for me - I headed into town early to go to the Cyprus consulate to pick up my certificate of citizenship and apply for my (EU) passport and (EU) ID card. It sounds like as an EU citizen living in this country I'm going to be able to hang on to a UK-issued EHIC (health) card too. Some vestiges of good news in these dark times - for me at any rate.



Came home - Dave had gone out to finish his Christmas shopping - and had a bit of lunch before going out to do something a bit more dreary - the annual post office parcel queue. Not as bad as I thought - had come armed with an umbrella (heavy rain forecast) and a book. But the queue was only about 10-15 mins long and I got my parcels to my sisters as well as my Finnish / US Christmas cards sent off.



Dave sorted out the Christmas lights on the tree and I got started on decorating it - usually quite a nice thing, but felt inordinately stressed for some reason. The tree seemed so small for all the many ornaments we had - but they all got placed eventually. Not sure why it was stressing me - just a sign of the times I suppose.



Interestingly, this time last year I was reporting that a lot of people were suffering from quite bad bugs. M at work was off for a while with something she couldn't shake and she's no sickie generally and F had an on and off fever. Early covid maybe? They do say they think it got here earlier than originally thought.



Walthamstow E17