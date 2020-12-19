Previous
Rock Against Racism by boxplayer
Rock Against Racism

A newish mural in Wood Street - I remember the RAR days.

Dave still having trouble with his tooth - quite sore and he's now downing drugs and his face has become all chipmunky. Not good.

Tried out the new bicycle properly - cycled to Wood Street to pick up chestnuts from Second Nature and have a quick poke in the indoor market. Came back via the Lloyd Park market and picked up massive lemon jam doughnuts.

Press conference later announcing new Tier 4 restrictions - cue mass exodus as everyone tried to leave before lockdown. Felt slightly gratified that our London rates have gone up so much because of this more contagious new variant - I couldn't understand why after months of being relatively well-behaved, London's rate had gone bonkers. Had to phone F to tell him Boxing Day Christmas was off.

Soup for a late lunch and the massive doughnut from the market meant we were not so not hungry at supper time - postponed the sausage, parsnip and apple bake till tomorrow.

In better news, Dave managed to pull out the offending crown. Let's hope that improves matters.

Sheltering from the rain https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-12-19

19 December 2020
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
Photo Details

william wooderson
I hope you enjoyed the postponed bake, sounds delicious! And that's an impressive mural. I agree entirely with the sentiment...
December 22nd, 2020  
