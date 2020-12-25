An odd one. We didn't all sit around the table - my mum sat at the table and Dave and I sat a little way off with dinner on our laps. Also wore masks when we weren't eating or drinking and got those windows open. Cases are still rising heavily in London and Waltham Forest generally. Although I do think one needs to remember that there is a lot of testing going on - Waltham Forest especially have really pushed the testing boat out.
Opened one of our presents this morning - my chocolates from Dave - he'd struck gold with some Anthon Berg chocolate liqueurs - very classy.
Made the Christmas red cabbage and trifle, having not had much time yesterday to do so.
Drove in the very quiet morning to pick up mum and bring her back for a brunch of halloumi and toast.
Present opening with champagne - lots of lovely things: books, earrings, gin and tequila ha ha. Prepared Christmas dinner - chestnut and mushroom pie with all the usual accompaniments. Stopped for the Queen and a Zoom call with my sisters before our socially distanced Christmas dinner.
Worzel Gummidge after with tea and trifle - last year's 2 episodes and this year's special.