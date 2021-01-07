Previous
Next
Reading in the park by boxplayer
7 / 365

Reading in the park

Someone's done some interesting carving on this log - a bookworm with her nose in a book. There was another nice one with butterflies and mice poking out of holes.

Useful job for the day - cleaned the fridge in preparation for a big Sainsbury's delivery later on. Always a fun part - eating up random bits of stuff that need using up. A few grapes, blueberries and a hunk of mozzarella.

Nice bright day for a change. Exercise cycle loop up to the old Walthamstow stadium and up to Chingford Mount. Popped into this park, the Chingford Memorial Park where I found the interestingly carved logs. Back via Sainsbury's to pick up some nice things for my mum's birthday.

Home for a toasty brunch and Heroes. Leftover fish pie for supper.

Wood mouse https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-01-07

7 January 2021
Chingford E4
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise ace
What a great sculpture.
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise