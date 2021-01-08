Here East

Going past this on my cycle ride I noticed some signs announcing that the V&A are opening a new outpost near here and a research facility. Wonder how far coronavirus has pushed all that back?



My sister's birthday so messaged her - the parcel I sent her first class on Monday only just arrived today in the nick of time. Quite a long exercise cycle today - through the marshes and onto Hackney marshes and as far as the Olympic Park. Turned back there and returned via the towpath. At Lea Bridge Road, felt quite exhausted in the cold, so took the short way back via the road.



A domestic goddess day - cooked a ginger, carrot and lime soup - seeing mum tomorrow so will take her some. And a spiced cinnamon apple cake. More episodes of Heroes series 2 - which seems fairly familiar but can't remember actively watching it. Trying some vegan steaks for supper with homemade chips.



Coronavirus news just seems to get worse even though we've now got 3 approved vaccines. Sadiq has declared a major emergency in London and there's some new South African variant that is causing concern. But at least Joe Biden election victory has now been formally confirmed.



8 January 2021

Hackney E20