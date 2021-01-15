Zoom workshop

With Toon van Mierlo from Belgium - lovely accordion player and tune writer from Naragonia.



Not quite so tired this morning thank goodness so the early start didn't seem so hard.

Another dampish day for us although colleagues had a lot more snow. Busier than expected day when I had to unexpectedly rustle up a job description for a post in the change programme restructure. Good news as we didn't think we were going to be able to offer it.



Prepared a caramelised root veg soup for tomorrow before an early veggie burger in pittas and we watched Zootropolis - seen it before but it is so excellent. And my Zoom workshop after. OK as far as these virtual things go. Session after was a bit too much distorted noise, so gave up and had a mild bicker with Dave instead about putting the dishes away.



15 January 2021

Walthamstow E17