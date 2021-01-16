Trying to snow

Pathetic. We were supposed to get at least 2 hours of heavy snow turning to rain. But nothing - you can see a faint drizzling on the shed roofs that must have briefly fallen before we awoke. All we got was more pissy rain.
That set me off again - partly from having bickered last night and because there was no snow, I just got tearful again. This is plain ridiculous. Get a grip.
Finished off the caramelised root veg soup and picked up mum's shopping from the Tesco Express in the pissy rain. Drove over to deliver it and her late Christmas present from my cousins. Sorted out her Facebook which she'd managed to log herself out of.
Back for my first melodeon class of the term - we'll be working on style apparently. Had a go with Canal En Octobre. Nice.
Trying potato boreks later with the leftover filo pastry from last week.