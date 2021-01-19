Came across this unusual installation on my post-work walk this evening. Based on William Morris's strawberry thief.
Despite early start, finished gone 4 so decided not to go straight out for a walk as I was losing the light anyway. Prepared the halloumi peppers and homemade oven chips first. So left for a walk around the block in the dark.
It started eventfully. I approached the bus stop in Forest Road which is on a very narrow strip of pavement as there's a cycle track next to it. So it's often a bit of a squeeze getting past people waiting for the bus. I could see there were a couple of people there and I approached the gap between them. As I passed I realised the one on the right by the wall was having a piss. How lovely. I was more shocked by the fact that I'd almost walked into his stream - so I exclaimed 'Oh my god'! As I passed and moved on, I could hear a stream of invective following me down the road along the lines of 'suck my ...' What a c***.
All less eventful after that - came across a new ghost sign, unveiled by the removal of a billboard. Not sure how long it will be there - hope I can get back to it in the daylight. And this light installation.
Home to halloumi peppers and an episode of Winter Walks with the Rev Richard Coles.