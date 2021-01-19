Previous
Next
Strawberry thief by boxplayer
19 / 365

Strawberry thief

Came across this unusual installation on my post-work walk this evening. Based on William Morris's strawberry thief.

Despite early start, finished gone 4 so decided not to go straight out for a walk as I was losing the light anyway. Prepared the halloumi peppers and homemade oven chips first. So left for a walk around the block in the dark.

It started eventfully. I approached the bus stop in Forest Road which is on a very narrow strip of pavement as there's a cycle track next to it. So it's often a bit of a squeeze getting past people waiting for the bus. I could see there were a couple of people there and I approached the gap between them. As I passed I realised the one on the right by the wall was having a piss. How lovely. I was more shocked by the fact that I'd almost walked into his stream - so I exclaimed 'Oh my god'! As I passed and moved on, I could hear a stream of invective following me down the road along the lines of 'suck my ...' What a c***.

All less eventful after that - came across a new ghost sign, unveiled by the removal of a billboard. Not sure how long it will be there - hope I can get back to it in the daylight. And this light installation.

Home to halloumi peppers and an episode of Winter Walks with the Rev Richard Coles.

Vaccination centre https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-01-19

19 January 2021
Walthamstow E17
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Alison Tomlin
Very pretty. Just the sort of thing we need to come across at the moment.
January 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise