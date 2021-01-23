Catapulting coronavirus

Wish it was that simple. A good piece by Phlegm under the A406. Had seen it pop up on various Instagram feeds but wasn't absolutely sure where it was.
Absolutely freezing day literally. I'd convinced Dave to get his bike tyres pumped up and accompany me on a cycle ride in search of this newish street art. Very bright and sunny even if chilly so we wrapped up.
Cycled to the park and out the north end and through the back streets east towards Epping Forest. Interesting streets I'd not gone down before. Knew there was a hill coming and just towards the end, there it was - a relentless slope that I had to get off a couple of times to manage.
Got to the top and turned left to get to our destination at a spot on the edge of the forest not far from the A406 tunnel. And lo and behold, the road went steeply down - we could have come a different way and avoided the hill altogether.
I left Dave at the bottom of some stairs while I went and investigated as I wasn't precisely sure this was the spot for the mural. Only had to go a few yards from the top of the stairs to see it was the right spot as I saw the painting at the mouth of the tunnel at the bottom of more stairs.
Went back and we locked up the bikes and Dave followed me up the stairs and down the other lot to the tunnel. Took loads of pics and got Dave to go to the end of the tunnel so I could have a silhouette the other end.
I knew there was another painting somewhere close and we spotted a concrete outcrop that looked like what I was looking for. Only thing was, it was at the top of a massive quagmire of squelchy and deep mud. I'd worn my wellies but they were only mid-calf so I was a touch concerned it would go in over the tops. Dave negotiated a path to the side and avoided the worst of the mud and was able to give me a balancing hand.
We returned the top way avoiding the mud.
Cycled back via Second Nature for Dave to top up on ginger, turmeric and coconut oil and Froth and Rind and the Spar in the village for cheeses. Picked up more squeaky Yorkshire cheese and some tempeh rashers. Plus 2 enormous doughnuts.
Cycled home for squeaky cheese and tempeh rasher brunch. Spent the afternoon reading and listening to CDs. Stopped for tea and doughnuts - which turned out to be far too full of filling - didn't think I'd ever think that but there must have been a whole jar of jam in there.
More reading and, having splurged on the doughnuts, a light supper of masala veggie bites with a naan. Pulled together some raita with creme fraiche coriander and garlic and opened the jar of mango chutney to go with. Watched Pitch Perfect - very funny.
Caged https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-01-23
23 January 2021
Walthamstow E17